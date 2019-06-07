In this special episode of Marketing Mantra, I talk to our podcast's very first guest, Ilya Lyubimov. Ilya is an affiliate manager of the SEMrush Affiliate Program; he's in charge of developing affiliate partnerships and launching new projects. SEMrush is my go-to marketing tool and their affiliate program has been a huge source of side income for me. Ilya has been my affiliate manager for over a year, and he's been one of the most proactive affiliate managers I've had the pleasure of working with. His ideas and recommendations have helped me skyrocket my affiliate income from SEMrush.
