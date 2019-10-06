In this episode, I'll be joined by Ish Jindal, co-founder of TARS Chatbots, a popular chatbot-building platform. TARS enables marketers to create chatbots that can be used for lead generation. We'll talk about the evolution of chatbots, Ish's entrepreneurial roots, and why he believes conversational landing pages created via chatbots are more effective than static landing pages. Really excited to have Ish on the show and I hope you find this episode insightful. Don't forget to sign up for a free 2-week trial of TARS to build your very own chatbot.

