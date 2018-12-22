Ep. #9 - One Simple (Yet Super Effective) Way to Get More Twitter FollowersPosted by 99signals under Marketing
One of the greatest challenges on Twitter, as with any major social media platform, is to get relevant followers.
That’s why I’m going to reveal a simple technique in this episode — a technique you can use to get organic followers on Twitter who are not just relevant, but who are also genuinely interested in your tweets.
Listen to this episode on your preferred podcast platform to learn about this simple, yet super effective, technique to grow your followers on Twitter.
Check out this list of top 25 Twitter chats for marketers: https://www.99signals.com/twitter-chats/
