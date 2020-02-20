Businesses all agree: you must serve customers well. But in todayâ€™s always-on digital ecosystem, this has been ramped up to the umpteenth degree. If you ignore your customers on the many different channels in which they communicate, they might just go away â€” for good.



Micah Solomonâ€™s book, Ignore Your Customers (And Theyâ€™ll Go Away), hammers this point home. A few weeks ago I reviewed his book and gave it a 5-star rating. (Read: Review of Ignore Your Customers)



And now weâ€™re excited to bring you an exclusive 3-chapter excerpt of his book. Scroll down to the end of this article for the download link â€” but first let me tell you a little more.

