Gen Z is on track to be the most financially powerful generation of all time. So it makes sense that a lot of small businesses would want them as both customers and employees.
So how much do you really know about Gen Z characteristics? You probably already know that Gen Z spends a lot of time online — and on social media specifically. But the way these young consumers and potential employees interact with content differs from the way that millennials and other previous generations do so.
