Want to know what keeps me up at night? It happens to be the status of truth in our society. I remember when the Internet first came out. And I thought that it would be the final arbitrator of truth. You could look up any fact you wanted. Well, I that prediction proved partly right. On the Internet, you can find any truth to fit your point of view!

In a 2016 interview, former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich added that “what people feel about an issue is more important than what is true, and that their feelings about that truth will be more important than the actual facts.”

