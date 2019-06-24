We’re living in the era of the customer, there’s no doubt about it. Digital transformation, intense market competition, the ubiquity of (ever-changing) technologies, the proliferation of products and services, and, of course, the internet and mobile technology are all dictating the way businesses are doing business.



It’s a simple truth: If businesses want to survive and thrive in this day and age and beyond, they need to put the customer first. They need to develop a customer-centric culture across all departments and teams. Easier said than done, right?

