New privacy measures are starting to impact the digital advertising landscape, as costs increase and user targeting becomes less efficient following Apple’s ATT rollout. For digital agencies and advertisers, paid social isn’t as straightforward as it once was, and new questions are arising about whether Facebook’s domination of this world will be affected.
I spoke with a number of industry experts to get their views on Apple’s new privacy measures and what they mean, along with how advertising will evolve in a post-cookie world.
