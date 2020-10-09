16
Vote
1 Comment
How The Evolution of the Marketing Funnel Changed Sales

Understanding the evolution of the marketing funnel is essential to understanding how to effectively nurture leads and improve sales, keep reading!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Have you read Joseph Jaffe's book, Flip the Funnel: How to Use Existing Customers to Gain New Ones?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company