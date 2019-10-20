Understanding the motivation behind customer purchasing has never been more important - and it could mean an change in your business image for Gen XY&Z.



You should realize that the larger percentage of the world’s consumers will be dominated by generation Y and Z in the next few years, lest your business loses a grip on its customer base. Businesses must be prepared to re-evaluate and adjust their practices, including their business images, to remain competitive in the market, and remain relevant to generation X, Y, and Z.

