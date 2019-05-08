Whether you’re a one-man army running a personal brand or a cog in a giant corporate wheel, you’re aware that content marketing is all the rage nowadays. More than 4 million blog posts go live on the internet every day, with niches ranging from general health and technology to risible cat facts.

So, standing out in this sea of content by investing considerable time and effort in creating high quality, valuable content may seem like a daunting (or even futile) task. Still, according to HubSpot, businesses that blog are able to acquire 67% more leads than the ones who don’t.

And for those wondering, this includes the “boring” niches like finance as well. Even finance professionals have their favorite financial blogs where they can’t stand to miss a single post.

