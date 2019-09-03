A well-crafted search engine optimisation (SEO) campaign in your native language will help boost web traffic and generally increase your online visibility. However, for any brand looking to expand their business into the global marketplace, or if a high proportion of your current web traffic comes from users beyond your home base, this may not be enough on its own. As such, developing an international SEO strategy is one of the most effective ways to boost your online reach outside of your native language.

