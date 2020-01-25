Want to do a complete SEO audit in no time? Read this website audit tutorial and learn how to conduct an SEO audit in under 60 minutes.When you say a complete SEO audit, we usually think of it as a week-long process. For smaller websites, it doesn’t have to be.



This 13-step website audit is pretty straightforward, using only the bare minimum SEO audit tools you need.



It’s NOT a full website SEO audit by any means because we are not doing a deep dive into technical SEO. We will zero in on on-site audits, keyword research, and competitor analysis instead.



Not rocket science, but this SEO audit calls for your full, undivided attention if you want to do it as fast as you can without missing key details.

