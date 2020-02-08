B2B or Business to Business firms are those in which the final targeting lies upon some other business venture. B2B firms generally provide those products and services which are of critical use of the later kind of business. As the target audience of the B2B firms are not same as the B2C or Business to Consumer-based firms, so does their marketing needs are.
How to Leverage Digital Marketing for B2B FirmsPosted by ivanpw under Marketing
From http://www.smbceo.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on February 8, 2020 12:44 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments