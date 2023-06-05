17
How To Market An Online Course: 19 Proven Tactics

Are you just about done with creating your course and need more info on how to market online courses?

In this post, we’ve listed over a dozen ways to market online courses.

But in order for these strategies to be effective, you need to have a few components set in place first:

> A well-defined target audience.
> An identifiable problem you can teach your audience to solve.
> A good title that’ll catch the attention of future students and intrigue them.

Once you have these components taken care of and your course is published, you’re ready to move on to the marketing phase.


Comments


Written by lyceum
59 minutes ago

Adam: I will forward the link to the post to Deborah of Social Web Café.
Written by adamjayc
54 minutes ago

Thanks Martin. Much appreciated!
