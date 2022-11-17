When it comes to content marketing, your end goal should always be to get more conversions — whether it's someone purchasing your product, downloading your eBook, filling a form, or signing up for your service. That's where conversion rate optimization (CRO) comes in.
Daniel Daines-Hutt is back on the show to deconstruct conversion rate optimization and reveal tried-and-tested CRO tips to improve user experience and user journey on your site.
How to Optimize Your Content for Better Conversions (w/ Daniel Daines-Hutt from Zero to Mastery) - 99signals Podcast
