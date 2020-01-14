The new year brings change and soul-searching for improvement, especially when it comes to marketing your company. Now’s the time to preview the year ahead and make the necessary adjustments for the best performance of your marketing initiatives.
Your business is constantly evolving so it needs to be constantly monitored and updated. A new decade is a good excuse to re-energize your marketing efforts with a fresh new start.
How to Optimize Your Online Marketing Plan: A 4-Step Process : Social Media ExaminerPosted by websuccessteam under Marketing
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on January 14, 2020 12:35 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments