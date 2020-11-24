18
Vote
7 Comment

How To Run A 30-Day Challenge To Engage Your Blog Readers

How To Run A 30-Day Challenge To Engage Your Blog Readers - https://bloggingwizard.com Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://bloggingwizard.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on November 24, 2020 9:29 am
Want to boost engagement with your blog readers? Running a 30-day challenge can be a great way to make this happen. This article will show you exactly how to get started...


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: Thanks for your input! We will talk soon again about this kind of content creation, in the near future! I will send you an email.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: Thanks for informing me about the Ed Dale's 30 Day Challenge. I will read Lyn's post in more detail in the near future. I wonder if it could fit with the monthly themes for 2020.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

Sure thing. That's an interesting thought - could be a good way to combine the two. Or possibly have one month every year where the 30 day challenge runs and other months have different themes.
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
3 hours ago

Hi Adam, this is an interesting post.

Yes blog challenge is indeed a great idea to get more traffic as well as

influencers. In 2013, and the continued years I regularly participated in the famous blog challenge called A to Z blog challenge started by Arlee Bird.

That was really an engaging one and I learned a lot of lessons of blogging from many newbies as well as veterans during these chellange periods. It's still there and it starts in first of April till the end of April. I am planning to join again this next year.

Thanks for the share Adam.

Best

Phil
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

Hi Phil, thank you for sharing. Amazing how well the A to Z blog challenge has worked for you.

It's great to see that after all this time, it is still running. Amazing.

Sure thing, Phil. Thanks for checking out the post.

Best,

Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Adam: Do you have some examples of blogging challenges out there in cyberspace?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
4 hours ago

Lyn mentioned a few different ones in the article. Aside from those, one of the first ones I saw was Ed Dale's 30day challenge but we're going back about 10 years now so I don't think it's still live.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company