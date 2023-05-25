With the launch of ChatGPT and other AI-driven writing tools, the two main questions that bloggers have been asking have been:
Am I (as a human being) still going to be needed?
Should I quit writing and have ChatGPT (and the like) write content for me?
I am not going to be one of the skeptics who will keep saying “nah, human writing will always be better as machines have no feelings blah blah blah.”
The reality is, ChatGPT can write content better than an average human being. If we assume that the better of us go to college, you will be amused to know that ChatGPT can write better essays than an average college student can....
How To Use AI To Become A More Productive BloggerPosted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://bloggingwizard.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on May 25, 2023 9:12 am
Comments
7 days ago
Run them for at least a year and see which content gets the most engagement, shares, incoming links and rankings.
Yes, this would be a lot of work, time and expense. But it would generate important data that would garner a lot of mentions and incoming links.
Someone with deep pockets could even run a contest. If they offer a large prize (or several), they could potentially get multiple entrants. That would make it more worthwhile to do it. And could generate a lot of publicity for the sponsor and winners.
7 days ago
All the Best,
Martin
7 days ago
7 days ago
Computers can only do what they're programmed to do. The huge databases can be accessed extremely quickly. These AIs are pulling from content originally written by humans.
Personally, I've seen a lot of very inaccurate content that was obviously AI generated. Accuracy is important. And it can be critical for health-related and life or death topics!
7 days ago
7 days ago
Good point about the accuracy. I experienced plenty of issues with AI accuracy. A good example came from a guitarist I follow on YouTube. He had ChatGPT write the script for a video review of a guitar. Overall, it was decent but it got every detail completely wrong. This is why it’s so important for a human to check over AI content first.
Great point about health-related and life or death content. Makes sense why Google won’t roll out their upcoming GSE for YMYL niches.