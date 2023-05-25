With the launch of ChatGPT and other AI-driven writing tools, the two main questions that bloggers have been asking have been:



Am I (as a human being) still going to be needed?

Should I quit writing and have ChatGPT (and the like) write content for me?

I am not going to be one of the skeptics who will keep saying “nah, human writing will always be better as machines have no feelings blah blah blah.”



The reality is, ChatGPT can write content better than an average human being. If we assume that the better of us go to college, you will be amused to know that ChatGPT can write better essays than an average college student can....

