How To Use AI To Become A More Productive Blogger

How To Use AI To Become A More Productive Blogger
From https://bloggingwizard.com 8 days ago
May 25, 2023
With the launch of ChatGPT and other AI-driven writing tools, the two main questions that bloggers have been asking have been:

Am I (as a human being) still going to be needed?
Should I quit writing and have ChatGPT (and the like) write content for me?
I am not going to be one of the skeptics who will keep saying “nah, human writing will always be better as machines have no feelings blah blah blah.”

The reality is, ChatGPT can write content better than an average human being. If we assume that the better of us go to college, you will be amused to know that ChatGPT can write better essays than an average college student can....


Comments


Written by GrowMap
7 days ago

We need case studies on AI generated content. For example, someone could start three new sites on the same topic. Use completely human-created content on one of them. For the second, use AI-generated content edited by the same human who creates the content for the first site. On the third site, use AI-generated content that has not been edited. Do no manual link building for any of the sites.

Run them for at least a year and see which content gets the most engagement, shares, incoming links and rankings.

Yes, this would be a lot of work, time and expense. But it would generate important data that would garner a lot of mentions and incoming links.

Someone with deep pockets could even run a contest. If they offer a large prize (or several), they could potentially get multiple entrants. That would make it more worthwhile to do it. And could generate a lot of publicity for the sponsor and winners.
Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Gail: Interesting idea! The human touch and tone will always win out. With that said, I will check out AI tools for my content creation process, and I think it could help me in my workflow. We have talked about this topic on our podcast, Presentation (Skills) Q&A.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
7 days ago

This is a fantastic idea!
- 0 +



Written by GrowMap
7 days ago

I wonder if a person creates the content for high volume searches. For example, for the letter from Santa Claus Ann shared in this post. It would make sense for the creators to program answers they believe will get asked most frequently. Or those they feel could go viral across social media or the traditional media.

Computers can only do what they're programmed to do. The huge databases can be accessed extremely quickly. These AIs are pulling from content originally written by humans.

Personally, I've seen a lot of very inaccurate content that was obviously AI generated. Accuracy is important. And it can be critical for health-related and life or death topics!
Written by lyceum
7 days ago

FAQ pages based on search results, could work. What is the service called, listing different searches for keywords and phrases? "What do they ask for on the internet" type site? It is not Google Zeitgeist, but similar. Maybe I need to search for the name of the site, using AI? LOL
Written by adamjayc
7 days ago

Quite possibly. I see a lot of FAQs in articles these days and I do the same thing in some of my own articles. These answers could be repurposed in a bunch of ways.

Good point about the accuracy. I experienced plenty of issues with AI accuracy. A good example came from a guitarist I follow on YouTube. He had ChatGPT write the script for a video review of a guitar. Overall, it was decent but it got every detail completely wrong. This is why it’s so important for a human to check over AI content first.

Great point about health-related and life or death content. Makes sense why Google won’t roll out their upcoming GSE for YMYL niches.
