16
Vote
0 Comment
Once you’ve gathered details for your customer profile, you might be wondering what – exactly - to actually do with the information. My recommended first step is to translate all those facts into useful words and/or images. Here’s how…



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company