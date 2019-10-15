29
Web accessibility and ensuring your content can be consumed by all people, is one of the most important issues facing online businesses today. Yet still, it remains surprisingly under the radar amongst many brands, particularly with SMBs. Because of this, many small business owners don’t fully understand what the term actually means.

No, web accessibility doesn’t mean ensuring that everyone has access to the Internet (though that’s an important issue, too). Web accessibility refers to ensuring that all online content can be readily consumed by people with disabilities.



Written by pvariel
5 days ago

Thanks, Erik Emanuelli for sharing this wonderful, insightful and informative contribution of Ryan Robinson Website accessibility is an important criterion to all including the disabled ones. Ryan brought out the seriousness of this through this post. Since ADA (the civil rights law) is insisting on this it should be treated very seriously.

Thanks again for this timely alert.

Keep sharing. Have a great and profitable day for both of you.

Glad to re-share.
