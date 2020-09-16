Should you send HTML or plain text emails to your subscribers? The right answer depends on you and your business. Don't choose one based on what's right for someone else's email list. We're breaking down everything you need to know in this article.
HTML Emails vs Plain Text: Which Option Is Best For Your Email ListPosted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://bloggingwizard.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on September 16, 2020 9:06 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments