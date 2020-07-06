Market research – It is a process of gathering essential information about the preferences and needs of customers. It gives all businesses an analytics into the profiles and spending habits of customers and provides organizations with the information necessary for making right decisions.



Digital marketing is the method of promoting a brand, or a product, or a service through online media, such as the internet. It enables businesses to determine their marketing strategies in real time scenario and figure out how it works and what needs to be improved. Always be honest about your business or brand awareness.

