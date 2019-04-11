Influencer Marketing Statistics in 2019 (Trends + Key Takeaways)Posted by wmharris101 under Marketing
Over the last five years, brands have collaborated with social media influencers across channels to generate awareness, and influencer marketing grew from an ancillary marketing tactic to a $5-10 billion dollar industry. Here are 11 powerful influencer marketing stats curated to inform your marketing strategy this year, based on a 2019 survey of marketers by Mediakix, an influencer marketing agency.
