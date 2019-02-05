If your marketing funnel & customer journey map are missing the mark, focus on your existing customer base and build loyalty to get your strategy on track.



If you have been approaching your marketing efforts as though your only purpose is to compel people to buy your products or services, don’t be surprised if it’s not working out.



Bottom line:



The goal of marketing isn’t just to get the word out about your company’s products or services. You also need to make connections.



The best marketers know how to influence would-be customers at critical moments, which are called touch points. Think your marketing game needs to get kicked up a notch? Read on for more information.

