Location marketing – should your building be your logo?

If your building is central to your customers’ experience, why not make it your logo? Your building will be instantly recognizable to visitors, and the logo will remind them of the great experience thy had visiting you.


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

David: Why not? It is a good idea!
