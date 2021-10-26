For many years, transcription has been used to keep records of qualitative research. Transcribed content has been found extremely useful and has been highly utilized in education and research to document academic material because it has a high value in terms of accessibility, high accuracy of recorded material, and undeniable media content.
Major Benefits of Using Transcription in Academic ResearchPosted by beth02 under Marketing
From https://www.gmrtranscription.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on October 26, 2021 10:21 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments