Welcome to our interview series, where we introduce you to marketers around the globe. Every few weeks, we’ll dive into best practices and tips from people who live and breathe marketing.

Ann Smarty is Brand Manager at Internet Marketing Ninjas where she manages the blog, speaks at conferences and provide expert (mostly content marketing) advice to clients.

She is also co-founder and owner at Viral Content Bee, a platform helping you build social media shares and niche connections with social media influencers.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Sian,

I enjoy this interview series. Thank you very much for conducting these interviews!

All the Best,

Martin
