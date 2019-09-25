The 4Ps are THE essential ingredients in your marketing mix that when executed properly take your product from 'Meh' to 'yes please, I'll have another'.



The four Ps are known to be the prime and fundamental factors that are simply comprised of the marketing of a particular product/good or service. They are named as product, price, place, and promotion. These four Ps are generally referred to as the marketing mix. They are considered to be the major internal and external aspects of the whole business ambient; they are often interrelated or linked with each other.

