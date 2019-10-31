We are more likely to be persuaded by people we like and those we want to be like. It’s the reason Brands use influencers & micro-influencers. Understanding the principle of liking and knowing how to use it in your marketing and on your website can give you an unfair advantage over the competition.
Marketing Psychology: How to Use the Psychology of Liking to Grow Your Business - crowdspring BlogPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 4 hours ago
Made Hot by: diegof on October 31, 2019 2:58 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
RossKimbarovsky
-
Halcyona
-
cSKatie
-
crowdSPRING
-
idealancer
-
DylanOshin
-
carenk
-
pinkllama
-
masoncolin
-
jbianca
-
chadp
-
kevind
-
chrisd
-
peteyb
-
jonasg
-
diegof
-
amandaw
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
giusepper
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
officiousintermeddler
-
FastSwings
-
123sirbyer
-
nathanozelim2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments