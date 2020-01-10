17
Vote
0 Comment
The one test challenge every business experience is getting exposure to the right customers. The right consumers are the individuals most likely to be interested in your product and, therefore, buy it. Marketing revolves around identifying the ideal consumer and getting their attention.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company