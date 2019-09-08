Featuring BizSugar members has always been popular with our users. We’ve launched a new way to get to know each other. Thanks to our member Martin Lindeskog, we will have regular podcast episodes on his EGO NetCast podcast. The first episode explained what we’re doing here at BizSugar. Today, you can find out more about two of our most active BizSugar members as Martin is featuring David Leonhardt on this EGO NetCast podcast.

