16
Vote
1 Comment
There are mistakes that people know not to make with their business cards. Making sure their name, website address and business address are properly spelled is typically at the top of the list. Using poor quality paper or ink, creating a sloppy print job, is another. However, there are mistakes that we can make that we don’t realize are mistakes at the time.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Ivan: I need to get a new batch of business cards in the near future. I am thinking of creating a combo of business card and an informative small flyer / booklet.

What kind of business card(s) do you have?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company