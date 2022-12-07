With all the changes in paid search engine marketing, it has become more difficult to get a return on your investment. This does not mean that small businesses should forget about this marketing channel.

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I tackled this subject with Andrew Warden who serves as SEMrush’s Chief Marketing Officer and leads a team of over 150 global marketing and communications professionals. Prior to SEMrush, he held CMO roles and led global marketing functions at UnitedLex, SoftServe, and Cisco.

