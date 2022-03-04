SEO metrics are critical data points that help you understand if your SEO efforts are working.
With a plethora of SEO metrics vying for your attention, it’s important to separate the wheat from the chaff.
But the question is: how do you differentiate between useful SEO metrics and vanity metrics?
On this episode, we take an in-depth look at 10 SEO metrics that are worth tracking. By the end, you’ll know exactly which SEO metrics to focus on and which ones to ignore.
