Google products have faced intense criticism in the last few years and their search engine has not been spared. Among the criticisms, the most troubling ones are invasion of privacy and creating a "filter bubble."



With a 87.35% market share of global searches, it's not easy to compete with Google and there are very few companies that are currently competing with Google in the search engine space. So you may be thinking, "What's the alternative to Google?" That's the question I'll attempt to answer in this episode by revealing the 3 best search alternatives to Google. And don't worry, my list won't feature Bing.



I know it's ludicrous to suggest replacing Google as the default search engine, like a few top SEOs have done, but you can use any of these 3 alternative search engines as a secondary tool to browse the web.



Tune in to learn about the 3 best search engine alternatives to Google.

