Google has a plethora of free tools to help with your SEO. But Google Trends is perhaps the most underrated and underutilized SEO tool in Google’s repertoire. In this episode, I reveal 5 ways you can use Google Trends to improve your SEO.
[Podcast] 5 Ways to Use Google Trends to Improve Your SEOPosted by 99signals under Marketing
From https://podcasts.apple.com 4 days ago
