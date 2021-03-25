Neeva, a search engine built by former Google employees, recently raised $40 million in Series B funding. The company is now valued at $300 million and its product is still in the beta testing stage. Neeva is dedicated to running its platform without any ads and the company follows a unique revenue model.



But does Neeva have what it takes to compete with the search Goliath that is Google?



Tune in to learn the key differences between Neeva and other search engines and my take on whether Neeva can disrupt the search engine market.

