In this episode, I'll be joined by our special guest, Jules Dan, host of the Storytelling Secrets podcast.



Jules is a group fitness instructor turned email copywriter and has a passion for stories. His podcast, Storytelling Secrets, uncovers how the power of storytelling can be used to instantly connect with your audience that makes selling as easy as tying your shoelace. Storytelling Secrets has been featured in the top 100 for entrepreneurship in the US and in the top 50 for Australia and the UK.



Jules is passionate about teaching his audience the power of interviews to really understand people's core desires, motivation for change, and why people buy.



If you’ve ever dreaded the ‘research’ that goes into writing high converting copy, you need to listen to this episode. By the end of this episode, you’ll learn exactly how to use his story interview framework to write your next winning promotion.

