Mobile SEO is growing in importance. 59% of all website traffic worldwide comes from mobile phones. And according to Google, there are more searches on mobile than on desktop. If you're not optimizing your website for mobile SEO, you're going to lose out on a massive amount of traffic. On this episode, I share an EASY hack to improve your mobile SEO with Google Search Console.
[Podcast] How to Improve Your Mobile SEO with Google Search ConsolePosted by 99signals under Marketing
From https://podcasts.apple.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on December 7, 2022 2:21 pm
