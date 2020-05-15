In this episode, I’ll be joined by our special guest, Alexandra Tachalova, who is one of the most dynamic and accomplished digital marketing thought leaders. If you follow any of the top marketing blogs or publications, I’m sure you'd have stumbled upon one of her articles. She’s a frequent contributor at Moz, Search Engine Journal, Social Media Examiner, among many others.



After having worked at SEMrush as the Director of Marketing, she founded her own online digital marketing event company called Digital Olympus.



Alexandra is also a frequent speaker at all the major search industry events, including BrightonSEO, Ungagged, SEOzone, SMX, SEMdays, and many more.



In this episode, Alexandra reveals her favourite link building strategy i.e., relationship-based link building.

