I've been an affiliate marketer since 2016. When I launched 99signals, my online marketing blog, I never imagined that it would one day generate a side income of $12,000/month. My affiliate marketing journey began when I started promoting a premium SEO tool on my blog. Fast forward to today, this SEO tool has generated more than $250,000 in commissions. On this episode, I share my BEST piece of advice for aspiring affiliate marketers. If you'd like to succeed in affiliate marketing and generate a steady stream of passive income every month, I'd strongly recommend that you follow this advice.

