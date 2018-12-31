16
Vote
1 Comment

Promote Your Business During These Weird January Holidays

Promote Your Business During These Weird January Holidays - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on December 31, 2018 8:10 am
With Christmas over and a new year just begun, January is a time for knuckling down and enjoying a quieter month that’s void of holidays, right? Wrong! The first month of the year is brimming with weird and wacky holidays, which, when played correctly, can offer some unmissable promotional opportunities for small businesses.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I look forward to have extra fun at work on January 28! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop