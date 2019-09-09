The marketing strategies that make up the promotional mix are:
- Advertising
- Public relations
- Personal selling
- Sales promotion.
Learn in this post how to use promotional mix to boost your business.
Promotional Mix - How it Benefits Business OwnersPosted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From https://www.deputy.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on September 9, 2019 5:09 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments