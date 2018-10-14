18
Vote
1 Comment

Quick Tips for Building Your Business's Brand

Quick Tips for Building Your Business\'s Brand - https://dyernews.com Avatar Posted by jondyer under Marketing
From https://dyernews.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on October 14, 2018 8:42 am
Whether it’s a logo, jingle, or product, many well-known brands have built their reputation on the basis of a particular aspect of their company. But symbols and slogans are just a few of the ingredients that make up brand reputation. Whether you’re one of the millions of Americans who dreams of opening your own business, or your startup is still developing its sea legs, you should have a fundamental understanding of how a brand’s reputation can make or break a business.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Jon: Have you watched any newcomers that have built up their brands reputation and relevance in a short period of time?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop