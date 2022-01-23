16
Vote
2 Comment

Return on Investment (ROI): What is ROI and How to Calculate It?

Return on Investment (ROI): What is ROI and How to Calculate It? - https://www.brax.io Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://www.brax.io 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on January 23, 2022 2:02 pm
Remember the time when companies need not spend on advertisements to promote their products? You don’t? Ah yes, because there was never a time like that. Whether you are a start-up or an established company, if you want your ideal customers to buy from you or to subscribe to your service, advertising is essential.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 57 minutes ago

Adam: How do you integrate ROE (return on engagement) into the mix? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 8 minutes ago

I don’t like to put a dollar value on engagement. The benefits of ROE usually can’t be quantified in any way that makes sense. So I don’t factor it into ROI.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company