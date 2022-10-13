Robots.txt contains instructions for search engine bots.
It is a simple file, but it is also easy to mess it up.
If you do, it can dramatically hurt your SEO.
In this post, we will show you everything you need to know about it.
Robots.txt and SEO: All You Need to Know [Practical Guide]Posted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From https://erikemanuelli.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on October 13, 2022 9:30 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 days ago
6 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin