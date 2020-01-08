Many businesses price their products lower than customers are prepared to pay. But increasing your pricing is about a lot more than how much you charge.
Selling A Premium Product Is About More Than PricingPosted by KEXINO under Marketing
From https://kexino.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on January 8, 2020 1:51 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 43 minutes ago
I listened to the podcast at the link you provided. I agree with much of what was said. In my own personal experience I have many people just looking for information on how to do something.
The way I handle such requests is provide either an indepth mail (I've saved many email templates that I reuse for this purpose, tweaking the content accordingly) or agree to a 15-30 minute call. If they want anything more, then I let them know that any further discussions are chargeable at our usual consultancy rates.
For some people that ends the conversation there and then. But I look at that as being helpful, since they're clearly not the kind of client I want in the first place!
I remember helping someone a few years ago, who was looking for marketing help with her small business. I gave her tips and pointers on where to start, what to avoid, etc. even though it was clear she didn't have the budget to work with our agency. A week or so later I received a package in the post - it was a bottle of really good champagne, with a thank-you note expressing her gratitude! I still have the note.
Unfortunately that situation hasn't happened again (so far!)
~ Gee
55 minutes ago
1 hour 3 minutes ago
Thanks for your response and input! The services I provide are mainly based on "soft" skills and no rocket science. I took the meeting as a learning experience, and I will learn from it for the future.
I like the example your shared. The gift and the note is a nice gesture and a token of appreciation. I am all for this kind of thank-you notes and small gifts. Talking about beverages, do you drink tea at your agency?
Have a Prosperous New Year!
All the Best,
Martin
5 hours ago
Time stamp around 12 minutes into the show.
Best Premises,
Martin
P.S. I will link to your post in a future issue of my (relaunched and revamped) newsletter, Lyceum Bulletin.