Selling A Premium Product Is About More Than Pricing

Many businesses price their products lower than customers are prepared to pay. But increasing your pricing is about a lot more than how much you charge.


Written by KEXINO
1 hour 43 minutes ago

Hi Martin. Happy New Year :)

I listened to the podcast at the link you provided. I agree with much of what was said. In my own personal experience I have many people just looking for information on how to do something.

The way I handle such requests is provide either an indepth mail (I've saved many email templates that I reuse for this purpose, tweaking the content accordingly) or agree to a 15-30 minute call. If they want anything more, then I let them know that any further discussions are chargeable at our usual consultancy rates.

For some people that ends the conversation there and then. But I look at that as being helpful, since they're clearly not the kind of client I want in the first place!

I remember helping someone a few years ago, who was looking for marketing help with her small business. I gave her tips and pointers on where to start, what to avoid, etc. even though it was clear she didn't have the budget to work with our agency. A week or so later I received a package in the post - it was a bottle of really good champagne, with a thank-you note expressing her gratitude! I still have the note.

Unfortunately that situation hasn't happened again (so far!)

~ Gee
Written by KEXINO
55 minutes ago

We're big tea drinkers here! Throughout the day I alternate between macha, longjing, black tea, and occasionally yellow tea.
Written by lyceum
1 hour 3 minutes ago

Gee,

Thanks for your response and input! The services I provide are mainly based on "soft" skills and no rocket science. I took the meeting as a learning experience, and I will learn from it for the future.

I like the example your shared. The gift and the note is a nice gesture and a token of appreciation. I am all for this kind of thank-you notes and small gifts. Talking about beverages, do you drink tea at your agency?

Have a Prosperous New Year!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Gee: I didn't know that Sony manufactured Walkmans nowadays! ;) I am not a hifi / sound expert, but the MP3 player looks nice! ;) Talking about audio, I recently learned from a meeting with a potential customer, regarding the price issue. After picking my brain, she went to a guy who did it for "free". Listen to my question and the answers on the Fizzle podcast show: https://fizzle.co/sparkline/grow-your-podcast-paid-consulting-running-ppc-ads-fs337

Time stamp around 12 minutes into the show.

Best Premises,

Martin

P.S. I will link to your post in a future issue of my (relaunched and revamped) newsletter, Lyceum Bulletin.
