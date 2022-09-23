16
Small Business Marketing Tips in a Bad Economy

We are in tough economic times. Inflation has ramped up. Everything suddenly costs too much.

How can your product be part of the solution? How can it save customers money? How can it be an inflation-buster?

Does it cost less than the competition? Can it do the work of two products? Can it reduce waste? Can people get a discount for a limited time only?

Find the right marketing angle, and you'll ride the economic problems to greater prosperity.


