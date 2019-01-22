22
Speechwriting tip – harness the Power of Three

Repetition is a powerfully persuasive tool. Here’s how to make any speech (or article or blog post) more persuasive. Decide what points you want to emphasize in your next speech, article or blog post. Then apply the repetition device called “anaphora” to drive your points home. Harness the Power of Three (or more!).



Comments


Hey, Dave, thanks for this wonderful presentation, speech writing and the tips for blog writing.

What a coincidence!

Shared it.

Keep writing.
David: Thanks for giving a repetition on the Power of Three! ;)
