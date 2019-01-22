Repetition is a powerfully persuasive tool. Here’s how to make any speech (or article or blog post) more persuasive. Decide what points you want to emphasize in your next speech, article or blog post. Then apply the repetition device called “anaphora” to drive your points home. Harness the Power of Three (or more!).
